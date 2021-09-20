Axe (AXE) Price Reaches $0.0491 on Major Exchanges

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. One Axe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0491 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges. Axe has a market capitalization of $258,159.22 and approximately $79,046.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Axe has traded up 38.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $349.10 or 0.00793980 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000869 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000034 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Profile

Axe (AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

