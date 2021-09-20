Aviva PLC Sells 5,147 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Aviva PLC reduced its holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 68.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,147 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in 10x Genomics by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 7,671 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 6.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 23.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics in the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 6.1% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TXG. Bank of America cut 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. National Bank Financial began coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXG opened at $163.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.56 and a beta of 1.27. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.12 and a 12-month high of $208.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.05 and its 200 day moving average is $176.39.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $115.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.85 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 124.24%. 10x Genomics’s quarterly revenue was up 170.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 337 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.85, for a total transaction of $54,543.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,625,886.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $299,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,458 shares in the company, valued at $691,427.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,515 shares of company stock worth $24,604,061 over the last quarter. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

