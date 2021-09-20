Aviva PLC Sells 273 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Aviva PLC lowered its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LBRDA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 2.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 26.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 3.2% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 29.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

LBRDA stock opened at $171.42 on Monday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $133.51 and a twelve month high of $188.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $176.16 and its 200-day moving average is $162.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a PE ratio of 71.72 and a beta of 1.05.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

