Aviva PLC Buys 4,700 Shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

Aviva PLC grew its stake in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in RLX Technology were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RLX. regents capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RLX opened at $4.82 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.28 and its 200-day moving average is $9.19. RLX Technology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 20th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $393.61 million for the quarter.

RLX Technology Company Profile

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

