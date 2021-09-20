Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Shares Sold by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP cut its holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Avista were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Avista by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,299,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,157,000 after buying an additional 14,551 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avista by 46.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 208,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,967,000 after purchasing an additional 65,964 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Avista by 3.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Avista by 6.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Avista by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 232,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,111,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVA opened at $39.92 on Monday. Avista Co. has a 1-year low of $32.26 and a 1-year high of $49.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $298.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.04 million. Avista had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 7.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.423 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.95%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Avista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avista has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

In other Avista news, Director Heidi B. Stanley sold 1,000 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $40,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James M. Kensok sold 600 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $25,194.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,138.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,243 shares of company stock worth $134,675. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

