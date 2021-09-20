Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,687,000 after acquiring an additional 25,694 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 91.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 156,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,816,000 after purchasing an additional 75,050 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,347,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,570,000 after purchasing an additional 301,284 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 84.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 11,591 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the first quarter worth about $455,000. 10.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Avangrid from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

Shares of NYSE:AGR opened at $50.42 on Monday. Avangrid, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.02 and a 12-month high of $56.20. The company has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.07). Avangrid had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.13%.

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

