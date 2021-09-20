Autoscope Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AATC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Autoscope Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AATC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the August 15th total of 21,300 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 65,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of AATC stock opened at $8.17 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.29. Autoscope Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $11.58. The company has a market capitalization of $43.85 million, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Autoscope Technologies alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Autoscope Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Autoscope Technologies Company Profile

Autoscope Technologies Corp. engages in the development of above-ground detection technology, applications and solutions. It offers real-time reaction capabilities and in-depth analytics. The company is headquartered in St. Paul, MN.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Autoscope Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoscope Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.