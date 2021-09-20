Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$13.45.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$13.20 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of TSE:APR.UN traded down C$0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$12.49. 70,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,857. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a fifty-two week low of C$9.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.27. The firm has a market cap of C$487.93 million and a PE ratio of 6.32.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

