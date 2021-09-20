Automata Network Market Capitalization Achieves $173.20 Million (ATA)

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded down 15.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. One Automata Network coin can now be bought for $1.01 or 0.00002298 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Automata Network has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. Automata Network has a market capitalization of $173.20 million and $69.54 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Automata Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00066964 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $76.61 or 0.00175047 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.55 or 0.00113223 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,016.83 or 0.06893432 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,806.92 or 1.00098460 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $349.61 or 0.00798863 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Automata Network Coin Profile

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Buying and Selling Automata Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Automata Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Automata Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Automata Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Automata Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Automata Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.