Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.12 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) will report $1.12 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Autodesk’s earnings. Autodesk posted sales of $952.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full year sales of $4.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.37 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.08 billion to $5.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Autodesk.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADSK shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.11.

ADSK stock traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $288.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,113,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $63.35 billion, a PE ratio of 48.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $310.21 and a 200 day moving average of $292.08. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $215.83 and a 12 month high of $344.39.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $75,052.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total transaction of $1,588,448.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,134 shares of company stock valued at $9,917,059. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 6.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 851,072 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $248,428,000 after purchasing an additional 53,850 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 100.7% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the software company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 4.7% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 201,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $59,080,000 after buying an additional 9,038 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter worth about $664,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 5.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 1,384 shares of the software company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

