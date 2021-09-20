Aurora Investment Counsel Takes Position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,000. Aurora Investment Counsel owned approximately 0.05% of ABM Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

ABM has been the topic of several research reports. FIX raised shares of ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Shares of ABM Industries stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.80. 224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.41. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1-year low of $33.51 and a 1-year high of $55.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.40.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. ABM Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 31.28%.

In other news, Director Art A. Garcia bought 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.26 per share, for a total transaction of $74,016.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 4,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $220,718.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

