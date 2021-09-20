Aurora Investment Counsel Makes New Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 22.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,216,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,525,657,000 after buying an additional 3,877,909 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 29.3% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,549,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $806,960,000 after buying an additional 1,709,950 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 122.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,681,000 after buying an additional 1,549,760 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 322.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,918,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,482,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,961,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $107.27. 17,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,410,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $71.03 billion, a PE ratio of 63.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.49. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.81 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $1,096,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total value of $2,352,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 237,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,924,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,157,500. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FISV. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.63.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

