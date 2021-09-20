Aurora Investment Counsel Lowers Stock Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Aurora Investment Counsel decreased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

BIP stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.35. The company had a trading volume of 4,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,679. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.74 and a 200 day moving average of $54.61. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $42.29 and a 12 month high of $58.58. The company has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 41.22 and a beta of 0.77.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.22). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 582.86%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

See Also: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.