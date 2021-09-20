Aurora Investment Counsel Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Aurora Investment Counsel decreased its position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,171 shares during the quarter. Ingles Markets makes up approximately 1.2% of Aurora Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Aurora Investment Counsel owned 0.15% of Ingles Markets worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Ingles Markets during the 1st quarter worth about $40,016,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Ingles Markets by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 897,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,299,000 after acquiring an additional 178,600 shares during the last quarter. Boundary Creek Advisors LP acquired a new position in Ingles Markets during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,780,000. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 853,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,706,000 after buying an additional 50,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scion Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Scion Asset Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after buying an additional 38,585 shares during the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMKTA stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.09. 4 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,325. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.44. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $34.92 and a 12 month high of $70.79.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products comprises of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, and video.

