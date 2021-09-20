Aurora Investment Counsel Grows Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,912 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Walgreens Boots Alliance comprises 1.3% of Aurora Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 487,676 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,659,000 after purchasing an additional 12,476 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,599,729 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $136,772,000 after purchasing an additional 137,190 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 87,882 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 11,174 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 201.7% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 17,649 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 146,891 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,064,000 after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

NASDAQ:WBA traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.18. 22,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,771,628. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.31.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.30%.

WBA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Truist cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.83.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.