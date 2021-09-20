Aurora Investment Counsel Cuts Stock Holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Aurora Investment Counsel trimmed its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. 96.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.20.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, Director Max P. Watson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $765,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,100,013.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPI traded down $4.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $178.07. The stock had a trading volume of 556 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.35 and a 52-week high of $183.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.60 and its 200 day moving average is $162.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.96.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $10.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.13 by $3.18. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 31.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.53%.

Group 1 Automotive Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

