Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURC) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 795,200 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the August 15th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.4 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Aurora Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,581,000. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Acquisition during the second quarter worth $4,955,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Acquisition during the second quarter worth $596,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Acquisition in the second quarter worth $352,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Acquisition in the second quarter worth $198,000. 41.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AURC opened at $9.93 on Monday. Aurora Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $11.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.94.

Aurora Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and media companies in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

