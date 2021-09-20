Atria Investments LLC Sells 11,339 Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Atria Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,339 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Credit Suisse Group by 260,931.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,537,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,297,000 after buying an additional 1,536,888 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Credit Suisse Group by 37.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,594,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,702,000 after buying an additional 1,241,159 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the first quarter worth approximately $10,161,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its position in Credit Suisse Group by 663.4% during the first quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 1,023,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,844,000 after buying an additional 889,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the second quarter worth approximately $7,528,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CS opened at $10.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.41. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 1 year low of $9.28 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.82.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 0.63%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.89 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank raised Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Credit Suisse Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.26.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS).

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.