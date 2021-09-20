Atria Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 40,255 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 20.3% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 379,026 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,338,000 after buying an additional 63,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 72.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 111,217 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 46,639 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 135.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 155,939 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after buying an additional 89,683 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 88.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 486,905 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,639,000 after buying an additional 228,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at $1,048,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DVN shares. Truist raised their price target on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.38.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $29.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.51, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $31.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.21.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.21%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -488.89%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

