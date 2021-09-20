Atria Investments LLC Makes New $1.29 Million Investment in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,323 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,328,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 23,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 169.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,339,000 after acquiring an additional 16,215 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $524,000. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SIVB. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $556.76 price target (down from $566.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $570.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $637.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $630.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $610.41 on Monday. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $221.55 and a 1 year high of $623.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $572.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $555.48.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, Director Garen K. Staglin purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $553.94 per share, for a total transaction of $276,970.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,180 shares in the company, valued at $7,300,929.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.41, for a total transaction of $1,168,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,500 shares of company stock worth $852,500 and sold 19,103 shares worth $11,139,859. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

