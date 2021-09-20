Atria Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 3.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PPL by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,290,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,998,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731,556 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in PPL in the 1st quarter valued at $57,572,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in PPL in the 1st quarter valued at $57,201,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in PPL by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,602,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PPL by 1,332.1% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,120,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,977 shares during the last quarter. 64.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL stock opened at $28.68 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.16. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.47 and a fifty-two week high of $30.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.81 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). PPL had a positive return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. PPL’s payout ratio is 69.17%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. CIBC raised shares of PPL to an “outperformer” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of PPL to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PPL has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.58.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

