Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) Short Interest Update

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of ATVDY stock opened at $4.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.33. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a 12-month low of $2.48 and a 12-month high of $4.72.

Separately, Cheuvreux upgraded Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

ATRESMEDIA Corp. de Medios de Comunicación SA engages in the provision of broadcast media services. It operates through the following segments: Audio Visual and Radio,. The company was founded on June 7, 1988 and is headquartered in San Sebastián de los Reyes, Spain.

