AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 67.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 13.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $55.56 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.23. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $46.48 and a 1 year high of $60.93.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 12.77%. On average, analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 68.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

