Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ASHTY. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Ashtead Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ashtead Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $349.00.

Shares of ASHTY stock opened at $324.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $313.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.57 and a beta of 1.71. Ashtead Group has a fifty-two week low of $140.90 and a fifty-two week high of $343.83.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $1.893 dividend. This is an increase from Ashtead Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.69. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Ashtead Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.36%.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment used in lift, power, generate, move, dig, compact, drill, support, scrub, pump, direct, heat, and ventilate. It operates through the following segments: Sunbelt, A-Plant, Sunbelt Canada, and Corporate Items.

