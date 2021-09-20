Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Price Target Increased to GBX 5,700 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 5,350 ($69.90) to GBX 5,700 ($74.47) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.35% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 4,100 ($53.57) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 5,280 ($68.98) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Ashtead Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,018 ($65.56) price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 4,850 ($63.37) to GBX 5,500 ($71.86) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ashtead Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,364 ($70.08).

Shares of AHT traded down GBX 268 ($3.50) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 5,720 ($74.73). 641,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.77, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of £25.59 billion and a PE ratio of 37.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5,631.80 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5,096.43. Ashtead Group has a 52 week low of GBX 2,719 ($35.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,284 ($82.10).

In other news, insider Michael Pratt sold 13,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.71), for a total transaction of £7,194.42 ($9,399.56).

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

