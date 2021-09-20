Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arrow Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company. They own two nationally chartered banks, Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company, and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company, as well as two non-bank subsidiaries, the operations of which are not significant. They own directly or indirectly all voting stock of all its subsidiaries. The business of the Company consists primarily of the ownership, supervision and control of its bank subsidiaries. “

Shares of NASDAQ:AROW opened at $34.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Arrow Financial has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $38.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.70. The company has a market capitalization of $552.65 million, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.69.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 33.86%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrow Financial will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 2.9%. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Arrow Financial during the first quarter worth about $251,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 7,132 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,197,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,899,000 after purchasing an additional 72,296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activitiess, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.

