Arqma (ARQ) Trading 8.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. Over the last seven days, Arqma has traded up 8.8% against the dollar. Arqma has a market capitalization of $398,916.77 and $162,709.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for about $0.0372 or 0.00000085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,769.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,073.98 or 0.07023165 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $160.21 or 0.00366024 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $549.95 or 0.01256474 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.44 or 0.00115236 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.60 or 0.00522279 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.20 or 0.00537354 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006807 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $141.32 or 0.00322874 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

Arqma (CRYPTO:ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 16,759,419 coins and its circulating supply is 10,714,876 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Arqma is arqma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

