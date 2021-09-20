Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $292.13 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) will report sales of $292.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $289.60 million and the highest is $297.10 million. Armstrong World Industries reported sales of $246.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will report full-year sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Armstrong World Industries.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 39.56%. The firm had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

AWI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.56.

Shares of NYSE:AWI traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.35. The company had a trading volume of 609,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,799. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.49. Armstrong World Industries has a one year low of $57.96 and a one year high of $113.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 23.14%.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, SVP Charles M. Chiappone sold 12,500 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $1,249,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,609,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,352,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 209,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,098 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

