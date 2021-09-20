Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Short Interest Up 34.0% in August

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 531,800 shares, an increase of 34.0% from the August 15th total of 396,900 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 228,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of AHH stock opened at $13.19 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.29. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 54.96 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $14.38.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.18). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 8.73%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is presently 58.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 71.3% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.0% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 95,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 64.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

