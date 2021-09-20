Ark Trading Up 21.7% This Week (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 19th. One Ark coin can now be bought for approximately $2.01 or 0.00004286 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ark has traded 21.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ark has a market capitalization of $265.54 million and $124.69 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00010161 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004518 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000063 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000033 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 160,037,552 coins and its circulating supply is 131,916,655 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Buying and Selling Ark

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.