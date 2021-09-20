Arionum Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.00 (ARO)

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. During the last week, Arionum has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. One Arionum coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Arionum has a market cap of $70,003.15 and $3.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,835.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,074.80 or 0.07014345 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.13 or 0.00365285 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $548.20 or 0.01250586 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.32 or 0.00114795 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.01 or 0.00522435 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.44 or 0.00534802 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006784 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $141.66 or 0.00323170 BTC.

Arionum Profile

Arionum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. The Reddit community for Arionum is https://reddit.com/r/Arionum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Arionum is forum.arionum.com . Arionum’s official website is www.arionum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

Arionum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arionum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arionum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

