ArGo (ARGO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $32,999.00

ArGo (CURRENCY:ARGO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. One ArGo coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000452 BTC on exchanges. ArGo has a market cap of $1.72 million and $32,999.00 worth of ArGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ArGo has traded 24.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00054625 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002637 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.52 or 0.00122891 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00011903 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00044552 BTC.

ArGo Profile

ArGo (ARGO) is a coin. ArGo’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGo’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

According to CryptoCompare, “ArGo is a web app deployment and hosting platform that is built on blockchain technology on the Arweave Permaweb, which is a decentralized cloud platform. The app was built with the vision of true permanence on the internet without any censorship. Websites and apps that are deployed on ArGo also liberate users from recurring costs of server hosting, security, and database usage charges. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the ArGo Platform ($ARGO) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the ArGo Platform, which is designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on the ArGo Platform and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the platform. “

ArGo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArGo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ArGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

