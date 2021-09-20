ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ARX. Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and set a C$13.00 target price on shares of ARC Resources in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of ARC Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of ARC Resources to C$13.50 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ARC Resources currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$13.12.

TSE ARX opened at C$10.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$9.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.97. ARC Resources has a one year low of C$5.66 and a one year high of C$10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.17, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.38.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.46). The business had revenue of C$1.23 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that ARC Resources will post 1.4514371 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. This is a boost from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is currently 100.42%.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

