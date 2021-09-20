Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target Cut to $184.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $190.00 to $184.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on APTV. Guggenheim raised shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.00.

NYSE APTV opened at $146.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.36. Aptiv has a 52-week low of $82.12 and a 52-week high of $170.47. The company has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 2.10.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.10) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $917,700.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 237.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Aptiv by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

