Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Shares Sold by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ reduced its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 687,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,497 shares during the period. Applied Industrial Technologies comprises about 1.4% of Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned 1.77% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $62,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 86.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 5.9% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.60.

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock traded down $1.96 on Monday, hitting $81.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,481. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.25 and a twelve month high of $107.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.49.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.61 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.