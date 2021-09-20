Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Lifted by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,024 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,653 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 5.7% of Intersect Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $32,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in Apple by 0.8% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 51,756 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Apple by 18.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 256,038 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,275,000 after buying an additional 39,803 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Apple by 13.1% during the first quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 35,001 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,275,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 25.7% during the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 43,653 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,332,000 after buying an additional 8,931 shares in the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $146.06 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.10 and a 52-week high of $157.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. Apple’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.68.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

