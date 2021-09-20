apM Coin Price Reaches $0.0320 on Top Exchanges (APM)

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. Over the last week, apM Coin has traded up 15.8% against the US dollar. One apM Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0320 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges. apM Coin has a total market cap of $11.58 million and $268,663.00 worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00055206 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002634 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.18 or 0.00121609 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00011927 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00044880 BTC.

About apM Coin

APM is a coin. It launched on April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 coins. apM Coin’s official message board is medium.com/apmcoin . apM Coin’s official website is apm-coin.com . apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “apM Coin project is planning to build a blockchain-applied customer reward platform as the project recognizes benefits that technology can bring to the market: thousands of B2B business transactions occur at the same time; as the majority of customers are global buyers from China, Taiwan, and South East Asia in particular, the market has a strong possibility to cooperate with other industry including lodging, transportation, logistics service providers; the market is growing with the 6 rises of K-culture. Through this platform, the project aims to efficiently collect dispersed customer data of the Dongdaemun fashion market; provide quick and effective customer services that meet the needs of users; and develop an efficient and secure digital payment system by developing customer rewards as a payment method optimized for the wholesale fashion market. “

Buying and Selling apM Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade apM Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy apM Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

