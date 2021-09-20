APi Group (NYSE:APG) Shares Gap Down to $21.65

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.65, but opened at $20.18. APi Group shares last traded at $20.13, with a volume of 4,688 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut APi Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.32 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.33.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. APi Group had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 25.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in APi Group in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in APi Group in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in APi Group by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in APi Group during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in APi Group during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About APi Group (NYSE:APG)

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

