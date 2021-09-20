Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Short Interest Update

Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,731,900 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the August 15th total of 2,238,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 787.2 days.

Shares of ANFGF stock opened at $19.48 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.26. Antofagasta has a twelve month low of $13.03 and a twelve month high of $27.80.

Several equities analysts have commented on ANFGF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Peel Hunt raised shares of Antofagasta to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Antofagasta currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,525.00.

Antofagasta Plc is a holding company, which engages in copper mining, transport, and water distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: Los Pelambres; Centinela; Antucoya; Zaldívar; Exploration and Evaluation; Corporate and Other Items; and Transport division. The Los Pelambres segment produces copper concentrate and molybdenum as a by-product.

