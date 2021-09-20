Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Position Increased by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Shares of NLY stock opened at $8.66 on Monday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $9.64. The stock has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 3.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.56 and its 200-day moving average is $8.83.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 149.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

NLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. TheStreet downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.11.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.