Angel Pond Holdings Corp (NYSE:POND) Short Interest Update

Angel Pond Holdings Corp (NYSE:POND) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the August 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Angel Pond stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.66. The stock had a trading volume of 581,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,622. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.64. Angel Pond has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $9.90.

Angel Pond Company Profile

Angel Pond Holdings Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Angel Pond Holdings Corporation is based in New York.

