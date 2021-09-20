Analyzing Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) and International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNMD)

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) and International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNMD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.0% of Lyft shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Lyft shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 71.3% of International Monetary Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Lyft and International Monetary Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lyft $2.36 billion 7.40 -$1.75 billion ($4.54) -11.49 International Monetary Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

International Monetary Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lyft.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Lyft and International Monetary Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lyft 0 6 24 0 2.80 International Monetary Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lyft currently has a consensus price target of $70.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.15%. Given Lyft’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Lyft is more favorable than International Monetary Systems.

Risk & Volatility

Lyft has a beta of 2.28, meaning that its share price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Monetary Systems has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lyft and International Monetary Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lyft -65.35% -79.27% -27.26% International Monetary Systems N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Lyft beats International Monetary Systems on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc. engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip. The company was founded by Marcus Cohn, John Zimmer, Rajat Suri, Matt van Horn, and Logan Green in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

International Monetary Systems Company Profile

International Monetary Systems, Ltd. through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and operates trade exchanges and other related businesses in the United States and Canada. Trade exchanges or barter networks are financial service firms, which permit companies and individuals to exchange goods and services utilizing an electronic currency, Â’trade dollars'. It serves approximately 15,000 barter customers. International Monetary Systems, Ltd. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New Berlin, Wisconsin.

