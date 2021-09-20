Analysts Set Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) PT at €131.44

Shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €131.44 ($154.63).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HLAG shares. Warburg Research set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up €2.80 ($3.29) on Monday, hitting €232.60 ($273.65). 26,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,256. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €197.34 and its 200-day moving average price is €170.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.56. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €40.90 ($48.12) and a 52 week high of €235.00 ($276.47). The company has a market cap of $40.88 billion and a PE ratio of 12.14.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface, and mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail, security information and verified gross mass services.

