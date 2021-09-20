Analysts Expect Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $225.50 Million

Analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) will announce sales of $225.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rayonier’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $218.00 million and the highest is $233.00 million. Rayonier posted sales of $198.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rayonier will report full-year sales of $862.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $857.00 million to $867.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $940.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Rayonier.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $291.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.33 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

NYSE:RYN traded down $0.66 on Friday, reaching $36.65. The stock had a trading volume of 28,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,998. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.84 and a beta of 0.94. Rayonier has a 12-month low of $25.05 and a 12-month high of $38.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 432.00%.

In related news, CAO April J. Tice sold 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $34,918.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,653 shares in the company, valued at $477,650.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelby L. Pyatt sold 9,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $346,975.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,874.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,244 shares of company stock worth $611,012 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rayonier by 16.2% during the second quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 181,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after purchasing an additional 25,310 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,665,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Rayonier by 3.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 188,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Rayonier by 9.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 79,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 6,798 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rayonier by 41.2% during the first quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 36,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 10,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

About Rayonier

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

