Analysts Expect Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) to post earnings per share of $0.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Meridian Bioscience’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.21. Meridian Bioscience reported earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Meridian Bioscience.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $63.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.12 million. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 23.29%.

VIVO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Meridian Bioscience from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ VIVO opened at $20.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $867.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.27. Meridian Bioscience has a 52-week low of $15.45 and a 52-week high of $30.65.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIVO. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the second quarter valued at $44,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the first quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 206.9% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

