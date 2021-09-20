Analysts Expect First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) Will Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) will announce $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. First Midwest Bancorp posted earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Midwest Bancorp.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $190.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FMBI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.40 to $22.67 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 484.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 341.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 236.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FMBI opened at $17.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. First Midwest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.38 and a 52 week high of $24.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.32 and its 200 day moving average is $20.20. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.46%.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

