Analysts Expect AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Will Post Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) will announce earnings of $1.34 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.43. AMN Healthcare Services posted earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 63.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will report full-year earnings of $5.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.63 to $6.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AMN Healthcare Services.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $857.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.37 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 28.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS.

AMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.57.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $237,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,833,345. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.68, for a total transaction of $223,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,183.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $960,860. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 6.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 256,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 14,801 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 111.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after buying an additional 35,522 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 10.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,303,000 after buying an additional 9,384 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 26.2% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 99,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,329,000 after buying an additional 20,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.5% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services stock traded down $3.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.99. 9,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,883. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.98 and its 200-day moving average is $92.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.39. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52 week low of $52.61 and a 52 week high of $117.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

