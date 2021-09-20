Analysts Anticipate The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) to Post $0.64 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) to announce earnings per share of $0.64 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The GEO Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.63. The GEO Group posted earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The GEO Group will report full-year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.58. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.30 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The GEO Group.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $565.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.18 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GEO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded The GEO Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on The GEO Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

GEO traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.95. 21,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,293,731. The stock has a market cap of $851.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.96. The GEO Group has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $11.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 63,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in The GEO Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The GEO Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in The GEO Group by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

