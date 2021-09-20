Analysts Anticipate SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $47.56 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) will post sales of $47.56 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for SEMrush’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $47.70 million and the lowest is $47.39 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SEMrush will report full year sales of $183.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $182.60 million to $184.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $232.90 million, with estimates ranging from $230.40 million to $236.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SEMrush.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on SEMrush from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.93.

In other news, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 17,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $382,110.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 16,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $334,682.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 126,708 shares of company stock valued at $2,911,043 in the last three months.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SEMrush by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SEMrush by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEMR traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.23. 12,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,048. SEMrush has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $32.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.82.

About SEMrush

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

