Analysts Anticipate Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) to Post -$0.07 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) will announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Select Energy Services’ earnings. Select Energy Services reported earnings per share of ($0.36) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Select Energy Services will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.55). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Select Energy Services.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 16.35% and a negative return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $161.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.05 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WTTR shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Select Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.75 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Select Energy Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.99.

NYSE:WTTR traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $5.07. 310,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,115. Select Energy Services has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $7.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.70. The company has a market cap of $547.47 million, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 2.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sourcerock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Select Energy Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,370,000. Crestview Partners II GP L.P. increased its position in Select Energy Services by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crestview Partners II GP L.P. now owns 3,853,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,274,000 after buying an additional 23,744 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Select Energy Services by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,315,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,529,000 after buying an additional 179,192 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Select Energy Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Select Energy Services by 401.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 176,866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

